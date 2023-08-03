Resurfacing project scheduled to begin this week on Ky. 1426 near Zebulon

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is advising motorists of a resurfacing project in Pike County. The work site will begin at the U.S. 119/Ky. 1426 (mp 10.5) off-ramp near Zebulon and continue to the Ky. 1426/Ky. 194 (mp 14.9) intersection near Johns Creek school.
According to a statement from KYTC, crews will begin repaving operations at 7:00 a.m. Aug. 4. Operations will occur Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Traffic control will be in place throughout the project. Work will consist of milling the old asphalt pavement, replacing it with new pavement, and restriping the roadway.
During this time, crews will use alternating lane closures to ensure work can occur safely. The project will take approximately one week to complete.
Motorists, the statement said, should expect delays and congested traffic throughout the duration of the project and are encouraged to find alternate routes. Schedules are based on weather conditions and are subject to change.
Mountain Enterprises has been contracted to perform the work.