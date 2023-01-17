Phyllis Hunt, former Executive Director of Pikeville-Pike County Tourism CVB, and beloved community member passed away on Jan. 2, according to a statement from Pike County Tourism.
Phyllis served as executive director of Pikeville-Pike County Tourism CVB from the late 90s until the late 2000s, where she laid the foundation of many of the tourism initiatives that have blossomed the local industry to this day, the statement said.
Phyllis was involved in the revitalization of the Hatfield McCoy Historic Driving Tour, which garners tens of thousands of tourists each year. She was also instrumental, the statement said, in forming collaborations with other CVBs within the region, and attractions that are still intact today. Her work in advertising this region further established tourism as a viable avenue for economic growth in the region, for which we are so thankful.
“Even after Phyllis retired, she would periodically stop by to check on us,” said Jay Shepherd, Pikeville-Pike County Tourism CVB marketing director. “She had a genuine love for tourism in our region, and was always interested in hearing about our progress.”
“Phyllis loved highlighting her hometown,” said Pikeville-Pike County Tourism CVB Chairlady Judi Conway Patton. “She enjoyed the challenge of promoting our area and bringing projects to light like the Hatfield and McCoy historic sites, our Hillbilly Days Festival, and Hatfield and McCoy Festival. While she will be missed, we all should strive to leave our hometown better than we found it, as Phyllis has.”
“Phyllis Hunt was a class act from the start,” said Debbie Huffman, Pikeville-Pike County Tourism CVB board member. “She would spend hours researching projects on how to make an event or finding opportunities to make her Eastern Kentucky region shine. When she did a project, you better know it was top notch or she wasn’t involved.”
Fred James, former Prestonsburg Tourism Director also fondly recalls Phyllis’s devotion to tourism within the region. “She was a dedicated partner in regional tourism and a strong worker for Pikeville-Pike County. We were blessed to have her diligent work.”
Ron McCoy, a direct descendant of Randolph McCoy from Hatfield McCoy Feud fame, remarked on the impact that Phyllis made as Pikeville-Pike County Tourism’s Executive Director:
“There are simply not enough words to compliment Phyllis adequately. Her strength of character, her determination, persistence and resolve, her compassion and grace...these are the things I will remember about her.
Phyllis has a unique place in history. I am not exaggerating when I say — without Phyllis Hunt — the past 20-plus years of Hatfield-McCoy reunions/feud tourism would not exist. Phyllis was there in the very beginning. She was working as an administrative assistant when Bo and I first met with Tourism Director Bruce Bennett Brown in 1998. When Mr. Brown left office abruptly in 1999, we thought our idea of a McCoy Reunion (soon to be ‘Hatfield-McCoy’) was dead in the water. Phyllis stepped up as interim tourism director and took on two crazy McCoy cousins and their insane idea of a national family reunion. Even as our family group of volunteers grew to include Billy Jack McCoy, Margie Annett, Jerry, and JoAnn Hatfield, Betty Howard, and later, cousin Eddie McCoy (all the way from Korea), Phyllis never shied away from ‘herding cats’ and keeping our motley crew on course. By 2000, after the national and international media had whipped the idea of a ‘Hatfield-McCoy Reunion" into a frenzy, 5000 people descended on Pikeville-Pike County, Matewan, and Williamson for three days of mayhem. At the center of it, all was Phyllis Hunt. She was the glue that held us together — and the driving force that pushed us forward to make it happen.
The momentum of the 2000 reunion spurred renewed interest in Hatfield-McCoy tourism. For more than ten years, Phyllis oversaw the development and maintenance of new and existing feud sites and the implementation of more than a dozen new highway markers. Yet, when Reo Hatfield spearheaded the truce signing in 2003 (broadcast live on CBS), Phyllis stood discretely off-camera because she did not want to take any credit for the accomplishment. The fact is, Phyllis Hunt deserves credit for it all. Without her, the 2000 reunion (and those that have followed) and the resurgence in ‘feud tourism’ simply never would have happened.
Phyllis, we cannot say ‘thank you’ enough. We'll miss you...but we look forward to seeing you again in that great heavenly ‘family reunion’ yet to come.”
Reo Hatfield, who was involved in the truce signing between the Hatfields and the McCoys, also commented on the news of her passing.
“What a wonderful person Phyllis was and is. We all look forward to the day in heaven when we will be with her again. Time passes, but what began with Ron, Bo (McCoy) and Phyllis will always be with us. The Hatfields & the McCoys are one family today due to their actions and caring. We are sad today because a great lady passed but will be happy once again when we all arrive in heaven, greeted by Phyllis. Let us all carry on what began long ago, in love and unity of spirit together as one family of all people under God and Christ.”