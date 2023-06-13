Participation numbers could have been substantially higher and there could have been more volunteers. Sponsorship for the event could also have been a little better.
However, in spite of these and a few other troublesome snags, race officials insist not any of these issues defined the 24th Annual Hatfield McCoy Marathon held Saturday, June 10.
In fact, they would say it was as successful as any of the 23 marathons that preceded it. This year’s marathon had nearly 500 runners — some coming from as far away as Hawaii and Canada — showing up at their respective start lines just after daylight to run in either the full marathon, one of the two half-marathons or the Jenny Rivard 5K.
Organizers said the annual event is always a success because volunteers again worked tirelessly and displayed their usual hospitality to all the runners throughout the day. It was also successful because once again police and fire agency members working both sides of the river were out in force yet another time ensuring everyone’s security.
The fact that Rosemary Evans (from Flemingsburg, Ky.), Harold Osborne (originally from this area but who now resides in Danville, Ky.), and Daniel Wells (also from Danville, Ky.) returned for their 24th marathon likewise went a long way towards again confirming the race’s enduring popularity.
But the one aspect denoting real success, perhaps more than any other considered by race officials, was because many of those participating said so during and after the marathon concluded.
“I don’t know how many people commented on how they thought this was the best one we’ve had since the first one in 2000,” Race Director Alexis Batausa said. “For most of the day the weather couldn’t have been better, and I really think that made it a much more fun event for everyone. The fact we had more finishers this year says a lot as to how things also went.”
As is the case at the conclusion of each marathon, Batausa said race officials would take a close and careful look at ways to improve next year’s Hatfield McCoy Marathon.
“Obviously, next year will be our 25th anniversary and we want to go really big by going to many more events in other areas and really promoting it,” he said. “As well known and as popular as it is, there are still a lot of people who don’t know about it. We want to get out there and change that … tell them about how it’s considered one of the most scenic and challenging marathons in the country and one well worth their time to run in.”
Results for the full marathon were as follows:
Overall winner — Cole Voman, of Morgantown, West Virginia, with a time of 3:08:9;
Second-place men’s finisher — Blaine Zimmerman, of Indianapolis, Indiana, with a time of 3:09:18;
Third-place men’s finisher — Truman Zumwalt, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, with a time of 3:12:27;
Williamson, West Virginia, resident Niles McCoy finished fifth in the men's division with a time of 3:17:20).
First-place in the women’s division — Becca Pizzi , of Belmont, Massachusetts, with a time of 3:13:2;
Second-place women’s finisher — Georgia Bromberg, of Leeds, Alabama, with a time of 3:19:16;
Third-place women’s finisher — Shawn Linio, of Lexington, with a time of 3:38:20.
Batausa said there won’t be much time for him to catch a breath and reflect on Saturday’s marathon.
That’s because he will be leaving for Tennessee on June 13 to compete in “The Last Annual Heart of the South” (HOTS) endurance race, which begins June 15 and will extend over the following 10 days.
“It’s a lot like the Last Annual Vol State Road Race I competed in last year, which encompassed a 314-mile course through five states,” he said. “But unlike that race, this one is a little longer distance and runners have no idea until the start of the race exactly where the course is going to take them.
“Also, you have to achieve 40 miles a day or you get disqualified, so it’s going to be challenging to say the least,” he continued.