Ramp closure scheduled in Pikeville

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is advising the public of a ramp closure along Ky. 1460 onto U.S. 23 in Pike County. The on-ramp is located at mile point 6.8 on Ky. 1460 (.1 miles West of U.S. 23), just past the Bowles Addition in Pikeville.
Crews will close the ramp Wednesday, July 12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. During this time, KYTC will clear trees and complete ditching operations along the ramp.
Motorists will need to use an alternate route until operations are complete. Schedules are subject to change based on weather conditions.
Get up-to-date traffic advisories for KYTC Highway District 12 by going to, https://www.facebook.com/KYTCD12, or sign up for alerts via email or text by visiting, https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/KYTC/subscriber/new, and look for the list of District 12 counties. Check your spam filtering to assure Gov Delivery is on your approved email list.