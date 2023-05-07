WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — A program to encourage entrepreneurship among students in area schools is in its second year and will host “pitch” presentations to a judging panel on May 19. Organizers encourage the public to attend the event and support the students.
“We want people to come out and see the brilliance of our youth,” said Nathaniel Siggers, training director for the Williamson Health and Wellness New Heights Training Center. “People come out all the time for ball games and other things, there is no reason not to come and support students who are trying to establish their own businesses.”
Mountain Moguls, formerly known as Coal Tank, is an outreach project by WHWC. The program includes schools throughout Mingo and Logan counties in West Virginia, as well as in Pike County.
According to Siggers, students have been invited to develop ideas for businesses, services or products. During the upcoming program, the students will “pitch” or make proposals concerning their ideas before a panel of judges.
“They will be required to give a three-minute proposal concerning their business,” Siggers said. “It will be a time for them to sell themselves and their products.”
He said it would be helpful if the students presented a full business plan detailing their product or service, its benefits, cost and profit margins. He also said it would be nice for students who present ideas for a physical product to have a prototype for the judges to inspect.
Three presentations will be selected as winners with the first-place business receiving $1,000. The second-place winner will receive $500 and $300 will go to the third-place winner, according to Siggers.
The presentation will be judged on creativity, business plan, profit margin, target audience and product knowledge.
The Mountain Moguls presentations will be conducted at 6 p.m., Friday, May 19, in the Belfry High School auditorium.