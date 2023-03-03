The 46th annual Hillbilly Days will be held April 20 through April 22 in downtown Pikeville and preparations are well underway.
The three-day festival, which raises money for the Shriners Hospital for Children, will be filled with arts and crafts, food vendors, various styles of music and, fun for all ages, will culminate with the grand Hillbilly Parade on Saturday, April 22.
The official welcoming ceremony, as per tradition, will be held at 5 p.m. April 20 in the Pikeville City Park.
Jimmy Kinney, son of the festival’s co-founder “Shady” Grady Kinney, will act as emcee for the ceremony.
The three-day festival has grown during the years and “Shady” Grady and fellow co-founder Howard “Dirty Ear” Stratton watched it grow together and expand throughout the years until the passing of “Shady” Grady.
This year, event organizers have added a new convenience for festival goers.
Pikeville City Tourism is coordinating the parade and has announced that Hillbilly Days Parade applications will be online this year.
Pikeville Director of Tourism Paul Bowles said the transition to online application for parade participation just made sense.
“In the past, applicants could only apply in person, at a specific location, and during certain hours,” Bowles said. “By moving this process over to an online process, those wanting to participate in the parade will have the ability to apply, at their convenience, 24 hours a day, seven days a week from anywhere.”
Kevin Roberts, director of special events for the Appalachian Wireless Arena in collaboration with the City of Pikeville, said the online parade application process just provides an added convenience and streamlines the process.
“We believe the Hillbilly Days Parade online application will allow for more community support,” Roberts said. “It just gives people a better opportunity to apply.”
Pikeville city officials hope the new online form will assist participants with the application process.
Anyone wishing to participate in the parade are asked to review the city’s parade ordinance and if people have any questions, they may contact the Pikeville Police Department at, (606) 437-5111.
Online parade applications can be found at www.hillbillydays.com under Parade Route.
On March 1, the Appalachian Wireless Arena announced part of the Hillbilly Days concert with headliner Trace Adkins on his Somewhere in America Tour.
Adkins will be appearing Saturday, April 22.
Arena officials said details on the Friday, April 21 show will be announced later.