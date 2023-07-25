PPD: Victim in Bypass incident was hit in head with gun

Pikeville Police said that an incident July 24 which initially came in as a call of a shooting led to the arrest of a man on a misdemeanor charge.
According to a citation written by Pikeville Police Det. Bruce Collins, at approximately 1:23 p.m., the department received a call reporting that a man had suffered a gunshot wound to the head at Fairview Court off Bypass Road.
The victim, the citation said, told officers he was in an altercation and a male subject with long hair had used a gun and that he was grazed in the head during the incident.
A man who fit the description and who was later identified as Timothy Dale Newsome, 19, of Redale Road, was located walking back to the scene and he was identified by the victim.
The investigation, Collins wrote, revealed that the victim was hit in the head with the firearm which then discharged into the wall of the apartment.
Newsome, the citation said, told officers that the victim had attempted to take his gun during the altercation and he feared for his safety.
Newsome was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on a charge of attempted second-degree assault.