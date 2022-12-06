A Pike County man and a Fayette County woman were arrested in an incident on Dec. 3, in which, Pikeville Police said, a traffic stop led to evidence of methamphetamine and heroin trafficking and a second person in the vehicle allegedly attempted to bring suspected fentanyl into the Pike County Detention Center.
According to an arrest citation by PPD Officer Zachary Bowens, just before 8:45 p.m. Dec 3, he was parked at the Double Kwik on North Bypass Road when he saw a 2016 Ford Fusion leaving the parking lot.
The two passengers in the back, the officer wrote, were not wearing a seat belt and the vehicle crossed the centerline, leading Bowens to conduct a traffic stop.
Upon stopping the vehicle, Bowens wrote, he noticed that the rear passengers did not have seatbelts on and that there was a smell of marijuana coming from the inside of the vehicle.
The driver, the citation said, told officers he was unaware of anything illegal in the vehicle. One of the passengers in the rear of the vehicle, ultimately identified as Eyiana Ighodaro, 26, of Triple Crown Drive, Lexington, gave the officers a false name, the citation said.
Ighodaro and the other backseat passenger — Adam Robinson, 30, of Caney Highway, Pikeville — were asked to step out of the vehicle, Bowens wrote, and as Ighodaro exited, she attempted to take a blue bag with her, but was told to leave the bag.
Bowens wrote that he searched the bag and found a baby bottle filled with a white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine. Ighodaro, the citation said, was detained, and the bag was further searched, at which time officers found a second baby bottle containing a brown powder substance believed to be heroin as well as a quantity of marijuana and a large amount of money.
Ighodaro gave officers her correct name, the citation said, at which time it was discovered she had three active bench warrants.
Ighodaro was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of giving an officer false identifying information, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (herion), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Robinson was arrested on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), PPD Officer Chandler Nelson wrote, after officers found a Ziplock bag containing a substance believed to be methamphetamine in his right pants pocket.
Upon arrival at the jail, court documents said, Robinson was found to be in possession of a folded piece of paper which contained a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine and a second piece of paper which contained a powder substance believed to be fentanyl. Robinson was further charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and first-degree promoting contraband.