A Pike couple are behind bars on charges of child endangerment after police say a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine.
According to an arrest citation written by Pikeville Police Officer Patrick Coleman, in the late morning hours of Sept. 5, he observed a vehicle traveling on Kentucky Route 3496.
The vehicle was occupied by a female driver, later identified as Emily E. Williams, 28, of Putter Hollow, Harold and a male passenger, later identified as Manfred Williams, 30, of Left Fork of Island Creek, the citation said.
The registered owner of the vehicle, which appeared to be Emily, the citation said, had two outstanding warrants from Floyd County.
Officer Kranzman placed Emily under arrest, Coleman wrote.
While officers were speaking with Emily, the citation said, she consent to search the vehicle.
While conducting a search of the vehicle, the citation said, Coleman located a magnetic box inside the glove compartment.
When opening the box, Coleman wrote, he located several closed cap needles, two spoons, one suboxone and a small clear bag containing a crystal-like substance.
Coleman also observed two juveniles in the back seat of the vehicle, he wrote.
It appeared that the juveniles were “extremely dirty”, the citation said, and their diapers had not been changed.
Beside of one of the juveniles, the citation said, Coleman observed an adult toy within arm’s reach.
Additionally, Coleman wrote, a closed cap needle was within arm’s reach located inside of the center console.
While en route to the jail, according to the citation, Manfred stated that it was his methamphetamine and that he was trying to get Emily to take the charges so he would be able to keep his kids.
Manfred was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of endangering the welfare of a minor, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance first-offense (methamphetamine) and public intoxication.
Emily was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of endangering the welfare of a minor and probation violation (Floyd).