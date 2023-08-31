A Pike County man was recently arrested on several charges, including assaulting a police officer, after Pikeville City Police conducted a traffic stop.
According to an arrest citation written by Pikeville Police Officer Larry Thacker, in the evening hours of Aug. 23, Pikeville City Dispatch received a call about a reckless driver in the area where Fazoli’s is located.
The caller, the citation said, advised dispatch that the operator of a black van, later identified as Jordan S. Reynolds, 50, of Vansant, Va., ran through the red light at the Island Creek intersection and later turned off of U.S. 23 at Pikeville High School.
At that time, the citation said, Pikeville Police Officer Brandon Martin located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop at Oak Lane.
Upon arrival at the scene, Thacker wrote, he approached the vehicle on the driver's side at which time he smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from the operator.
Thacker wrote that Reynolds submitted to a number of Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFST).
During the tests, the citation said, Reynolds could not maintain balance during the instructions, started too soon, stopped walking, did not touch heel to toe, stepped off the line, used arms to balance, made an improper turn, swayed and hopped.
Pikeville Police Officer Lexi Stambaugh gave Reynolds a Preliminary Breath Test, according to the citation, which came back at a level of .289.
At that time, the citation said, Thacker believed Reynolds was unfit to be operating a motor vehicle and placed him under arrest.
Thacker instructed Reynolds to turn around, according to the citation, however Reynolds insisted that he was not under arrest.
Thacker used enough force to effectively place handcuffs on Reynolds, the citation said, and as he was escorted to the patrol car, he stated that Thacker was making a big mistake.
A search of Reynolds' vehicle resulted in the discovery of a red solo cup containing cold wine, as well as a half empty box of cold wine.
Additionally, the citation said, a cup was located that also smelled of alcohol.
As Thacker transported Reynolds to the Pike County Detention Center (PCDC), the citation said, Reynolds became irate.
Upon exiting the patrol car at PCDC, the citation said, Reynolds chest bumped Thacker, causing Thacker to take a step or two back.
Thacker was holding his laptop in one hand, the citation said, when Reynolds became irate. Using his free hand, Thacker wrote, he pushed Reynolds away in the chest area.
At that time, the citation said, Deputy Jailer Maynard observed what was happening on video and came down to assist.
As he was being escorted to booking, the citation said, Reynolds became irate again.
At that time, the citation said, Reynolds tripped over Maynard’s foot and hit his lip against the wall causing it to bleed.
Reynolds was then escorted to the intoxilyzer room, the citation said, where implied consent was read and he was given 15 minutes to contact an attorney, but was unable to do so.
Reynolds was lodged in the PCDC on charges of DUI, second-degree assault on a police officer, third-degree assault (inmate assault on corp. employee), possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and menacing.