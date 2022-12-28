Two men were arrested on charges including trafficking in methamphetamine after officers received a report of shoplifting at a Pikeville store.
According to court documents, on Dec. 23, Pikeville Police officers Austin Kranzman and Chandler Nelson responded to the area of Cassady Boulevard in reference to a shoplifting complaint.
Employees of the Pikeville Walmart, documents said, advised that the suspect in the shoplifting had made trips to a pickup truck parked on the sidewalk of the business and then fled away from the scene on foot.
Documents said the officers located the vehicle parked on the sidewalk at the Tractor Supply Co. nearby, and approached it, finding James Dewayne Phillips, 47, of Left Fork of Dry Fork, Elkhorn City, in the driver’s seat and Justin L. Varney, 38, of Crossrock Court, Pikeville, standing beside the passenger side and placing items in the vehicle.
The two were asked to step away from the vehicle, the officers wrote.
Nelson wrote that Phillips appeared to be intoxicated and officers found a small plastic bag sealed with electrical tape and containing marijuana in the driver’s seat. In addition, documents said, during a search of Phillips, officers found a large amount of cash in his jacket pocket.
Kranzman wrote that he placed Varney under arrest on a warrant and searched him, at which time he found a large amount of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine in Varney’s pants pocket. In the other jeans pocket, Kranzman wrote, he found a set of digital scales.
During a search of the vehicle, Kranzman wrote, he found a plastic bag containing a substance believed to be heroin, a wallet containing a large amount of cash and a loaded 9mm pistol with a bullet in the chamber.
Both men were lodged in the Pike County Detention Center.
Phillips was charged with second-degree burglary, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance first-offense (heroin), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and public intoxication.
Varney was charged with failure to pay fines, first-degree possession of a controlled substance first-offense (heroin), possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance first-offense (methamphetamine).