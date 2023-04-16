Hillbilly Days in Pikeville is right around the corner.
People from across the country and from around the world will descend in Pikeville April 20 through April 22 for the festival that raises money for the Shriners Hospital for Children.
With so many people coming in for the event, Pikeville Police want everyone to enjoy the festivities safely.
Tony Conn, public information officer for the department, said there are several steps to take to help ensure a safe enjoyable time for all.
“This is a family oriented festival and we want everyone to enjoy their visit to Pikeville,” Conn said. “We, along with the Pikeville Fire Department and UMG, will be out to help visitors and assist in making sure it’s a safe event.”
As with any festival, the safety of children is a top priority.
“We recommend that parents take a picture of their children before coming into the event with their cell phone,” Conn said. “In the event that the child gets separated from the parents, this photo of the child and what clothing they have on will assist responders in looking for the child.
“Be sure your child knows your name as many times we find a child and ask them their parents names and they say, ‘Mommy or Daddy,’ so be sure they know your names,” Conn said. “If the child is old enough, make sure they know your telephone number or cellphone number or their home address, this helps us a lot.”
Conn said if your child does get separated from you, contact an officer or fire department personnel as soon as possible.
“It usually doesn’t take long for us to find the child,” Conn said. “A lot of times, the child comes back to where they last saw their parents.”
Conn recommends that, if your children are older, set a time and a place for everyone in the family to meet.
Another issue facing festival goers is parking.
“Parking is definitely an issue every year,” Conn said. “We recommend that you come early to get a parking space.”
Conn also said another alternative is to ride a shuttle.
“The shuttles will be running and that may be the best choice for folks,” Conn said.
If you do choose to find a parking space, be careful where you park, he said.
“We have a lot of residents in the downtown area so, don’t park and block a driveway or park in a roadway because your vehicle will be towed,” Conn said. “Just remember to be courteous and be patient and be sure to lock your vehicle and keep valuables locked in the trunk or glove box out of sight.”
Conn said it is customary that around 5:00 pm on the Wednesday of Hillbilly Days, traffic will be stopped from coming into the downtown area.
“This year that will be April 19 and we will begin to clear out the downtown streets to allow the vendors to pull in and get set up in their booth space,” Conn said. “This is the same procedure we have done for many years, and it works.”
Conn said that there will be first-aid stations set up throughout the festival area.
“The Pikeville Fire Department will have personnel set up at various locations,” Conn said. “While most of the issues are minor, they do have side by sides and such to transport anyone seriously injured to an ambulance if necessary.”
Conn said the overall thing people need to exercise is patience.
“People driving around Pikeville need to be patient, extra cautious and allow yourself some extra time to get to where you are going,” Conn said. “We just want people to enjoy themselves in a responsible way.”