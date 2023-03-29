PPD: Pikeville woman attacked her mother with a knife

A Pikeville woman was charged with felony assault after allegedly attacking her mother with a knife in an incident March 28.
According to an arrest citation written by Pikeville Police Lt. Chad Branham, at approximately 5:15 p.m., he was dispatched to Saad Avenue in reference to a call reporting that Katie Hurley, 24, had stabbed her mother.
Upon arrival, Branham wrote, he made entry into the apartment and found the victim standing in the living room, bleeding profusely from her harm. The victim had a towel in her hand and Branham instructed her to apply direct pressure to the wound, the citation said.
The victim stated that Hurley had left the scene and Branham wrote that he saw two small children sitting on the couch beside where the victim was standing, and one of the children was covered in blood. Branham wrote he checked to make sure the child was not injured then searched for Hurley and could not find her.
Pikeville Public Safety Commissioner Phillip Reed located the vehicle, the citation said, and a traffic stop was conducted which led to Hurley’s arrest.
Branham wrote that a meat cleaver kitchen knife was found in a trash can at the bottom of the stairwell at Hurley’s residence.
The citation said that both Hurley and her mother said an argument had occurred between them. The victim, the citation said, was standing in the children’s bedroom when Hurley emerged in the doorway with the meat cleaver, swung it at her mother and “hacked” her in the arm with it.
The victim said Hurley then left the residence without trying to assist in any way, the citation said.
Hurley was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a minor.