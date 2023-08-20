A Pike County man was recently arrested on charges of theft by deception and first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument after he allegedly attempted to purchase a vehicle using fake money.
According to the arrest citation written by Pikeville Police Officer Larry Thacker, Pikeville City Dispatch received a call regarding a male attempting to deposit fake money in the amount of $3,800.
Upon arrival at the scene, Thacker wrote, he made contact with an 82-year-old male from the Varney community who stated that he did not know the money was fake.
The elderly male victim stated that his grandson posted a car on the internet which he had for sale, the citation said.
Matthew B. Bishop, 37, of Gin Fork, Varney, responded to the post, according to the citation, and arrived at the elderly victim’s home in the evening on Aug. 15.
The elderly victim stated that Bishop wasn’t interested in the car, Thacker wrote, but wanted to buy his truck and offered him $3,800.
The elderly victim said he accepted this offer, the citation said, and signed the back of the title.
Thacker contacted the Pike County Clerk's office to make them aware of Bishop trying to register the vehicle in his name, the citation said.
Subsequently, the citation said, the Pike County Clerk’s office called the Floyd County Clerk’s office to inform them and they stated Bishop was there getting his driver’s license made.
Thacker then informed Prestonsburg Police Department to make contact with Bishop, he wrote.
Upon making contact with Bishop, the citation said, Prestonsburg Police Officers found $6,200 of fake money in his pocket.
Bishop was transported to and lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of theft, theft by deception and first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.