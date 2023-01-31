Pikeville, KY (41501)

Today

Showers this morning becoming less numerous during the afternoon hours. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.