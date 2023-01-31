The Pikeville Police Department recently awarded several officers for outstanding performance in the line of duty for 2022.
Chief Mike Riddle handed out the awards during the Jan. 25 ceremony.
Officers Austin Kranzman and Larry Thacker received the Patrol Activities Award. The two made 369 arrests, issued 567 citations, worked 89 collisions all of which resulted in 70 indictments issued.
Officer Amanda Moore received the first-ever Extra Mile Award. This award was created to honor officers who go above and beyond the line of duty in serving and assisting residents.
Officer of the Year award, for the second time, went to Officer Zachary Bowens. Officer Bowens was involved in making 367 arrests, issuing 471 citations, working 53 DUIs, workeing 32 collisions, opening 100 cases, serving 208 warrants, issuing 150 traffic citations which contained 638 charges and had 57 indictments returned.
“Officer Bowens is the example of a ‘Cop’s Cop,’” said Tony Conn, public information officer for the department. “Officer Bowens now has won this award twice which means a lot of hard work, commitment and time on his part.”
Conn himself also was awarded the 2022 Kentucky Governor’s Award for Occupant Protection.
“I’m honored to receive this award,” Conn said. “All of us at Pikeville PD strive to stress and enforce seat belt use and the correct installation and use of child safety seats.”