March 13, 2018 is a date that will be forever remembered in the city of Pikeville.
It was the day that Pikeville Police Officer Scotty Hamilton was killed in the line of duty.
In the five years since that tragic night, Hamilton’s legacy lives on.
“Scotty will always be remembered,” said Tony Conn, public information officer for the Pikeville Police Department. “Not a day goes by that he isn’t mentioned.”
After the candlelight vigils and initial shock and disbelief passed and the outpouring of love and respect of a full honors policeman’s funeral, Pikeville went back to the routine of life but Scotty Hamilton’s legacy continues.
From marathons to a day (Jan. 11) recognized in honor of Hamilton, people remember the officer.
“We still have people bringing items to us with Scotty’s picture or unit number (111) on it,” Conn said. “We appreciate them remembering Scotty.”
The mayor and city commission renamed the street where the police station sits, and the official address of the department changed from Division Street to 111 Scotty Hamilton Way.
A memorial bench sits outside the station in remembrance of the fallen officer.
“Scotty gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect others, to protect this city and the residents and to protect the people of the Commonwealth,” Conn said. “When an officer is killed in the line of duty, the nation loses an officer.”
It’s a daily reminder for the officers in Pikeville as Hamilton’s final resting place sits on a hillside across from the department.
“We can look up as we go out to the vehicles and see his grave,” conn said. “Scotty and former Mayor William C. “Doc” Hambley is overlooking the city, so these two outstanding individuals who both left their mark on this city are making sure we do things right.”
Beyond the physical remembrance are the personal stories of Hamilton’s life.
“That infectious smile of Scotty is most remembered,” Conn said. “And the practical jokes he would play, and he could take a joke too.”
Conn said Hamilton’s badge/unit number “111” has been retired and Hamilton’s cruiser remains parked behind the station.
“We have plans to keep that vehicle, we just can’t let it go,” Conn said. “All of our vehicles are marked with his memorial badge, it’s the little things that keep his memory alive.”
When Hamilton first joined the department, Conn was one of his training officers.
“He was assigned to me during his second four weeks of training,” Conn said. “I’ll never forget that big smile and the absolute intent to help people.”
“I’ve trained a lot of officers, but Scotty was a true public servant,” Conn said. “A hero remembered never dies and we will never forget Scotty Hamilton.”