With the Thanksgiving holiday over, all eyes turn toward Christmas, which means shopping and parties.
However, there are some who prey on those shoppers and some who choose to drive impaired, turning the holidays into a time of loss.
Pikeville Police Public Information Officer Tony Conn said some caution and care can prevent tragedy.
“More people are expected to be out doing their Christmas shopping at area stores this year as Covid levels have been coming down,” Conn said. “There’s going to be a lot more traffic, a lot more people on the roads and a lot more people trying to get into stores, and we suggest people to be patient.
“Folks need to realize that people are going to park perhaps where they’re not supposed to, some may drive a little faster or a little slower so basically, take your time and be patient,” Conn said.
According to Conn, when selecting a parking space, be sure it’s in a safe area.
“Try to find a well-lighted parking space as it is getting dark earlier now,” Conn said. “I suggest this because there are people who go around checking car doors to see if they can find one left unlocked to be sure to lock all your doors because thieves are creatures of opportunity.”
Conn suggests putting your purchases in the trunk of your vehicle.
“We do suggest putting your bags and such in the trunk where they are out of sight,” Conn said. “We do have extra patrols out, but we can’t be everywhere all the time so make it tougher on thieves and lock your presents in the trunk.”
While shopping, don’t leave purses in your cart.
“If you put your purse in the cart and you turn around for a second, a thief will take advantage of that opportunity,” Conn said. “We’ve seen it on surveillance video before and trust me, it only takes a second.”
Conn said it’s also a good idea to put wallets in front pockets to help deter pickpockets and if you have a purse, put the strap around your neck.
When coming out of the store, Conn said, shoppers should be vigilant.
“If you come out of a store and you see something that doesn’t look right, go back into the store,” Conn said. “If you see suspicious people around your vehicle or something like that, go back in the store and either call us or ask for a store associate to go out with you to your car and they will.”
With the holiday season comes parties as well. Some of those parties may involve alcoholic beverages. Conn urges people to not drink and drive.
“It’s a very simple decision — don’t drink and drive,” Conn said. “It’s a simple decision that is a hard one to make for some people.
“Do not get on the roadways while intoxicated or impaired,” Conn said. “Have a designated driver or call a family member or a friend to come and get you, just don’t get behind the wheel.”
Conn said there will be checkpoints set up by Kentucky State Police, Pike County Sheriff’s Office and by city police and the department will be out in force to assist in keeping everyone’s festive season a safe one.