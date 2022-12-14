A Hollywood, California, man was recently arrested on several charges, including terroristic threatening and resisting arrest, after Pikeville Police received numerous complaints about a male driving an electric scooter on U.S. 23.
According to the arrest citation written by Pikeville City Police Officer Austin Kranzman, upon his arrival to the scene, he observed a male in the right lane of travel on U.S. 23 North on an electric “toy” scooter, operating at approximately five to 10 miles per hour.
The male was later identified as Tyrone Frazier, 56, of North Fairfax Avenue, Hollywood, California.
A Kentucky State Police unit was driving beside Frazier, Kranzman wrote, giving him verbal commands to pull over, however, Frazier ignored them.
Despite being asked numerous times to exit the roadway, the citation said, Fraizure would scream and curse at officers and continue on his way.
Traffic was backed up behind Frazier for a considerable distance, Kranzman wrote, due to him being on the roadway.
According to Kranzman, Frazier posed a serious danger to drivers on the roadway as well as a serious risk of collision for the general public.
After multiple officers arrived on scene, the citation said, Frazier eventually pulled over to the shoulder of the roadway, a considerable distance past first contact.
Upon contact, Kranzman wrote, Frazier began to act irate, screaming and cursing at officers and making several threat of bodily harm.
While Kranzman attempted to place Frazier under arrest, the citation said, Frazier refused to put his right wrist behind his back numerous times.
Using minimal force, Kranzman wrote, he was able to place Frazier under arrest.
Frazier then had to be carried to the cruiser, according to the citation, as he refused to walk. Once placed inside the cruiser, the citation said, Frazier refused to sit properly, preventing the cruiser from being secured.
Eventually, Kranzman wrote, compliance was achieved and Frazier was secured in the vehicle, where he continued to scream and threaten, causing a disruption to the general public and placing fear of bodily harm.
Frazier was transported to and lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree terroristic threatening, menacing, resisting arrest, driving on a suspended license and traffic charges.