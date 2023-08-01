Pikeville Police say a large quantity of drugs and cash were recently seized during the execution of a search warrant recently.
According to an arrest citation in the case, on July 28, the Pikeville Police Department executed a search warrant at the residence of Jeffery Varney, 71, of Davis Road, Pikeville.
Upon entry into the residence, the citation said, police immediately detained Varney. Once the residence was secured and deemed safe, according to the citation, Varney said he wished to speak to police.
Varney told police he would make it easy for them, the citation said, so they wouldn’t have to “tear everything apart.”
Varney then directed police to his bedroom, the citation said, and informed them that all the drugs were inside a drawer.
Police located a black plastic bag with a zipped container, the citation said, which Varney stated held everything inside.
When asked if any dangerous substances that could cause a possible overdose if exposed was inside the container, the citation said, Varney stated that only methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine were inside.
Upon opening the container, the citation said, police discovered the drugs of which Varney spoke, along with working scales and multiple plastic baggies.
Additionally, the citation said, officers discovered $100 in cash on top of clothing as well as $100 bill in Varney’s pocket.
An additional $3,521 was discovered inside of a pair of pants laying on the bed in Varney’s bedroom, according to the citation.
An estimated total of 2.5 ounces of a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine, around 1 ounce of brown powdery substance believed to be heroin and a small amount of white powdery substance believed to be cocaine were located in the container, the citation said.
Varney was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance first-offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance first-offense (heroin) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance first-offense (cocaine).