PPD: Brief chase leads police to find drugs, guns, cash

Pikeville Police say that a brief pursuit led them to find evidence that a Pikeville woman was trafficking in various substances, including fentanyl.
According to Pikeville Police Spokesman Officer Tony Conn, at approximately noon on Feb. 16, Pikeville Public Safety Commissioner Phillip Reed radioed the department to say that he was attempting to stop a vehicle on Hambley Boulevard.
The vehicle, Conn said, then began fleeing from Reed, eventually traveling onto U.S. 23, where the driver made a U-turn in the middle of the highway after driving northbound in the southbound lanes and turned onto Keyser Heights.
Once on Keyser Heights, Conn said, the driver, Amber Gibson, 32, of Poor Bottom Road, Pikeville, stopped at a residence and attempted to flee inside before she was stopped.
According to an arrest citation in the case, Gibson began flailing her arms in an aggressive manner and pulled away from officers, at which point she threw items out of her hand and toward the porch. The citation said that officers found that the items were four baggies of a substance believed to be fentanyl and a wallet containing a little over $6,000 cash. Also at the residence, the citation said, officers found fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin and various pills, as well as a loaded handgun, plastic baggies and sets of digital scales, all attributed to Gibson.
During a subsequent search of Gibson’s vehicle, the citation said, officers found fentanyl, possible cutting agents, digital weight scales and several suboxone strips.
Gibson, the citation said, took responsibility for the items found both in the vehicle and in the residence.
Gibson was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), first-degree wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, driving on a suspended license, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a prescription drug not in a proper container (three counts), first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon (two counts), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), illegal possession of a legend drug and traffic charges.
A passenger in Gibson’s vehicle, Brian K. Hall, 47, of Mills Branch Road, Pikeville, was arrested on a charge of failure to pay fines, Conn said.
Conn said the situation was particularly dangerous, especially considering Gibson’s conduct during the pursuit.
However, he said, the department’s constant patrol presence made a difference.
“We have the right number of officers out at any given time to protect the city,” he said.
Conn said the department is continuing to focus on interrupting the flow of drugs into Pikeville.
“We have made it a point to put illegal drug activity in the city on high priority,” he said, adding officers are continually doing interdiction activities.
“We also do an investigation on any and all tips we get,” he said. “If you lower drug activity, you’re going to lower the number of crimes.”
The incident remains under investigation.