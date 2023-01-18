Although the City of Pikeville’s board of commissioners did not change this election cycle, the position of mayor pro-tem did.
During the Jan. 9 Pikeville City Commission meeting, the commission voted to nam Allison Powers as mayor pro-tem.
As mayor pro-tem, Powers will serve as acting mayor in the case that Mayor Jimmy Carter could not fulfill the role due to absence or illness.
Traditionally, the top vote-getter in each commission election is also elected as mayor pro-tem, given they are also nominated and voted on by the other commissioners on the board.
In this case, Powers was the top vote-getter and was nominated by Commissioner Steve Hartsock to be elected as mayor pro-tem.
The board unanimously voted her in.
Powers said it is such an honor to be voted in by her fellow commissioners.
Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter said he is pleased to have Powers serve in this position.
“I am pleased to announce Allison Powers as our new mayor pro-tem for the next two-year term,” said Carter.
Powers, who is beginning her third term as city commissioner, said this moment is very special to her.
“It means a lot to me,” said Powers. “I love Pikeville so much, I love this community.”
Powers said she has lived in Pikeville her entire life, save for the few years she spent in college.
After graduating from Pikeville High School, Powers said, she went to the University of Kentucky for an education, but she always knew she would come back home to the community she loves so much.
Being the top vote getter in her hometown, Powers said, was such a special moment.
“It means a lot to me that people trust me,” said Powers. “They really didn’t have to vote for me; I don’t take that for granted.”
Not only does she love getting out and being involved in the community, Powers said, but she also loves to help in any way she can.
Powers said she always wants to be accessible to the people in the community, even during holidays and on weekends. She said she wants the people of Pikeville to feel comfortable coming to her with any issue.
Powers works hard for the community, she said, and she hopes being the top vote getter reflects that the citizens of Pikeville see that.
“I’ve been working really hard,” said Powers. “I really love Pikeville.”
Powers said she is the second woman to sit on the commission board and the first to be elected as mayor pro-tem.
When she saw the official numbers posted during an election watch party, Powers said, she felt very honored to be the top vote getter in a race with multiple candidates.
“Once we saw official numbers, it was really exciting and all my friends were cheering,” said Powers. “Because it is such an honor, it truly is an honor.”
As far as she knows, Powers said, she is the first female to hold this position in the history of Pikeville.
She said being the first female elected as mayor pro-tem in Pikeville feels like she is breaking a little of that glass ceiling.
She went on to say women are in politics now more than ever and politics as a whole is growing to be more diverse.
“I love being a part of that and adding diversity,” said Powers. “Because the more diverse we are, the better off we are.”