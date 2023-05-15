In 1962, then President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as National Police Week.
The City of Pikeville Police department will recognize the week with a cookout at Bob Amos Park, Shelter #2, May 18.
“We want to invite all first responders, family and the community to come,” said Pikeville Police Chief Mike Riddle. “We want to recognize those who have fallen in the line of duty and to recognize those who continue to serve and we thought this would be a good way for us all to get together.”
Officers from Pikeville, Coal Run and Elkhorn City, along with troopers from the Kentucky State Police and deputies from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office are invited along with fire department personnel from various departments and the community.
The event will begin at 11 a.m. on May 18.
In the event of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled.
Pikeville police officers will also place wreaths during the week at the police memorial at the Pike County Courthouse and at the final resting sites of Officer Alonzo Robinson and Officer Scotty Hamilton.