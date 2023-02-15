A police chase from Kentucky into Virginia ended with a Pike County man in custody, according to the Buchanan County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office.
According to the sheriff’s office, the chase began at approximately 9 p.m., Feb. 9 on U.S. 460 in Pike County when a Honda Accord fled from officers.
Buchanan County Sheriff deputies, along with Virginia State Police troopers, picked up the chase as it crossed state lines, the sheriff’s office said.
According to police, the chase ended when the Accord crashed near Big Rock, Virginia.
The driver was identified as Bradley Pinion, 28 of Pike County.
Pinion was charged with abduction, trespassing, destruction of property and eluding law enforcement.
According to the sheriff’s office, the destruction of property charge stems from Pinion striking a Buchanan County Sheriff’s cruiser.
Pinion and an unidentified passenger were transported to Buchanan General Hospital and later transferred to Pikeville Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.
Conditions of the two were unknown as of presstime Feb. 13.