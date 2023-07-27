The American Heart Association has presented Pikeville Medical Center with its Mission Lifeline: STEMI Receiving Center Bronze award.
The award recognizes PMC’s implementation of quality treatment and care coordination for heart attack patients.
Mission Lifeline is a national, community-based initiative improving systems of care for patients experiencing an ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) which is known to be more severe and dangerous than other types of heart attacks.
Jamessa Scott, APRN, PMC Cardio Performance Improvement coordinator, said PMC continues to improve the quality of cardiac care.
“There are guidelines that are developed and are in conjunction with the American College of Cardiology and hospitals that achieve the goals set by these guidelines are recognized for their care,” Scott said. “This gives our community the knowledge to know that PMC will provide the best care possible to our heart attack patients.”
According to statistics, each year, approximately 285,000 people in the U.S. experience this type of heart attack (STEMI) caused by a complete blockage in a coronary artery.
Like all heart attacks, this requires timely treatment to restore blood flow as quickly as possible.
“We are very pleased that the American Heart Association has recognized the work we do here at PMC,” Scott said. “From our doctors to the Cath teams to the Emergency Room and even the community EMS who transport the patients here, time is of the essence, and we all work together and this award reflects that commitment of care.”