A Kentucky legislative committee on Aug. 23 heard from local officials on a comprehensive program intended to both help ease the problems created by a lack of healthcare workers and also offer people numerous opportunities to enter healthcare-related fields.
During the Interim Joint Committee on Economic Development and Workforce Development meeting, 31st Dist. State Sen. Phillip Wheeler, R-Pikeville, introduced Pike County Schools Superintendent Dr. Reed Adkins, Pikeville Medical Center President/CEO Donovan Blackburn and PMC Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Erich Blackburn, to discuss PMC’s Project HEART (Healthcare Employment Around Regional Training).
Wheeler said the program can be a model for similar efforts elsewhere.
“Project HEART ... is really something that I think can serve as a model for the rest of the state, bringing people into the healthcare industry where we have such a significant need, getting these people focused early on to look at the opportunities, as well as really giving them an ability to serve their fellow man in one of the more impoverished regions of the state,” he said.
Getting people into the healthcare fields, he said, provides a tax base, good-paying jobs and also increases the quality of healthcare provided in the region.
Donovan Blackburn took time to illustrate the extreme need the healthcare industry has for workers at this time, particularly in the field of nursing.
According to one study, Blackburn said, there is an expected shortfall of 450,000 nurses by 2025.
“This is the issue as the number one employer in Eastern Kentucky that we are seeing,” Donovan Blackburn said.
When the medical center first started looking at the problem, Donovan Blackburn said, officials found that there were obstacles, particularly in the area of education, making filling the positions challenging.
“The educational infrastructure simply wasn’t there to try to keep up with the trends,” he said.
In any given year, he said, Pikeville Medical Center will need 150 new nurses, but PMC found the educational opportunities available weren’t enough to meet the need locally.
In 2017, between the University of Pikeville and American National University there were only 37 new nurses who passed their boards.
So, Donovan Blackburn said, the hospital began working with local educational partners.
“This is about creating a talent pipeline, but using partners within the region to help us get there,” he said.
Partnerships creating results
As a result of the partnerships, Donovan Blackburn said, the University of Pikeville Elizabeth Elliott School of Nursing grew from an enrollment of 60 to 120, the Galen College of Nursing and PMC announced a new LPN school on PMC’s campus with 100 LPN seats, PMC and BSCTC partnered to create a space that houses the new Big Sandy Community and Technical College School of Nursing, which has 45 new seats, and American National University relocated onto PMC’s campus, expanding their nursing program to 50 seats, while introducing a new allied health offering.
Donovan Blackburn said that, through the Kentucky Community and Technical College’s TRAINS Program, they have been able to establish certification programs for patient care technicians, medical office technicians, pharmacy technicians and certified nursing assistants.
The Pike County Schools District, Donovan Blackburn said, has been awarded $14.8 million to build a new technical school which will have a strong focus on healthcare careers.
Also, he said, paramedic and EMT programs have been developed.
Other programs developed as a part of Project HEART include:
• “My Future Fridays” program, which is aimed at eighth grade students, who then work with their peers in the seventh and sixth grades. Through the program, PMC staff and college professors are able to work with the students to pass on knowledge and enthusiasm for healthcare fields.
• The SOAR Appalachian Nursing Academy, through which selected students participate in a two-week program, during which they learn basic nursing techniques. The program also contains a scholarship offering.
• The SOAR Regional Healthcare Career Fair, which brought hundreds of Eastern Kentucky high school students to the Appalachian Wireless Arena to explore healthcare careers.
• Programs reaching all the way down into elementary school to introduce healthcare career opportunities to students.
• Numerous other programs, including a medical academy, college classroom and recruitment visits, an app under development by BitSource, a teacher of the year program, and internships career counseling.
• An educational assistance program offered to college students in one of six career pathways.
The benefits of all the investments, Donovan Blackburn said, will start to be seen in the next year as the first large classes of professionals graduate their respective programs.
Although quality of care will be improved with more healthcare professionals, there’s another part of the community affected.
“Also, it’s a huge economic driver,” he said. “It all impacts our region in such a healthy way. Healthcare is our economy.”
Impact being seen among county’s students
Among the educational partners in project HEART is the Pike County Schools District.
Adkins told the legislators that the district’s loss of student population, and the loss of jobs in the county, were both impacting the district.
“We all know, with the downturn of coal, it hit Eastern Kentucky very hard, so vocational education is where it’s at for us in relation to trying to get our community back and trying to retain our talent,” Adkins said.
At the beginning of the school year in 2013, Adkins said, the district had 9,200 students. At the beginning of this school year, the district had 7,250.
“In a decade, we’ve lost 1,950 kids — over 20 percent of our population,” he said. “You’re putting your money where your mouth is and we really appreciate that.”
Adkins pointed to the hospital’s medical assistant training program as an opportunity creator, with students able to get a good-paying job right after graduation.
“That is an opportunity for a kid coming out of high school to be able to raise a family, to be able to feed a family, to be able to stay in Eastern Kentucky, which is what most Eastern Kentuckians want to do,” he said.
Adkins said the district has already doubled its certified nursing assistant program up to 150 slots.
“We really feel like we’re on the right track,” he said, adding he believes Project HEART will be a model for not only the state, but the nation as a whole.
Eric Blackburn, who oversees human resources and workforce development activities at the hospital, told the legislators that Project HEART accomplishes several things.
“At the highest level, what we’re really trying to do is three things — first, expand the healthcare educational opportunities in our region and that takes partnerships and collaboration with our higher education institutions,” he said. “The second thing is we have to get the word out, so we have to do multiple forms of outreach, which also requires partnerships with school systems so that we can access those students and let them know what is now available for them. And since we all know that education can be expensive, the third prong is that we assist that student with that cost.
“If we could do those three things, we drastically improve our workforce situation,” he continued.