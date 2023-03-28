Members of academia and healthcare, along with various other entities gathered March 24 for a round table discussion hosted by Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) to discuss the need for healthcare workers in the region and how to get those potential workers trained here at home.
Last year, PMC announced their HEART (Healthcare, Employment, Around, Regional, Training) project that bridges together, in a collaborative effort, a team to better serve the region by increasing training opportunities to further develop the region’s healthcare workforce.
According to Donovan Blackburn, PMC president, CEO and chairman of the board of directors, the shortage of trained healthcare workers has worsened across the nation, but the HEART project is showing signs of improving that shortage locally.
“We have put together a team of amazing partners that see the need for trained healthcare workers and have already taken steps to address the issue,” Blackburn said. “Today for example, we have with us Dr. Aaron Thompson, president of the Kentucky Council for Postsecondary Education (KPE) to address the healthcare workforce crisis in the region.”
Thompson explained the role that postsecondary education plays in the healthcare worker crisis.
“For Kentucky to have a continued thriving economy it's going to have to have a highly educated and healthy workforce,” Thompson said. “To do that, we have to have healthcare workers to provide that care at all different levels and higher education is the place where 90 percent of those jobs require a higher education certificate of some sort, it may not be a four-year degree but it has to be something that comes from postsecondary education.”
Thompson said to accomplish this, it will take the partnership between private groups like PMC, public postsecondary institutions, but also the private postsecondary institutions such as the University of Pikeville (UPike).
“So, with all these institutions working closely together, we can accomplish this by working hand in hand,” Thompson said. “The General Assembly needs to recognize the value of higher education and also recognize the value of public/private partnerships as we are all in this together.”
Blackburn explained the amount of work that went into the HEART project and how that work is now beginning to pay off.
“Several years ago, we saw it is more important than ever that we cannot achieve success if we pursue goals independently,” Blackburn said. “Success requires all of us to consistently work together through initiatives which move our region forward on multiple fronts to maximize the total impact in investing the region’s healthcare workforce.”
Educational collaborative partners in the HEART project include Galen College of Nursing, University of Pikeville, American National University, Kentucky Community and Technical College system, Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College and Pike County Schools District.
“In many instances, a person who wants training in a healthcare worker field, can get their degree or certification at little or even no cost to them,” Blackburn said. “It has never been easier for an individual to get their training and walk into a good paying job with great benefits at PMC.”
In addition to the educational partnerships, other partners include East Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program (EKCEP) with their healthcare pathways partnership program and their one up internship, Jobs for Kentucky’s Graduates (JAG), SOAR career fairs, Kentucky HealthCorps, Community Economic Development and Revitalization (CEDAR) among many others.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor projects that employment in healthcare occupations will increase by 15 percent or more between 2019 and 2029, adding more jobs than any other occupational group.
“PMC is committed to providing career opportunities for as many as possible,” Blackburn said. “We will continue to work with local, state and federal leaders to create opportunities for those in Eastern Kentucky to obtain quality education and training for healthcare careers close to home.”