As Pikeville continues to grow, so too do opportunities to continue education and obtain a stable career while remaining in the area.
On April 26, Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) hosted a Healthcare Careers Spotlight event which highlighted education and career pathways that are available right here in the mountains.
According to Bobby Jones, navigator for workforce development at PMC, approximately 60 juniors and seniors from Belfry Area and Technology Center attended the event.
The goal, Jones said, was to give students a unique, in-depth look at the many different career paths available at PMC.
“It’s a career exploration activity for local high school students who are interested in (healthcare) careers,” said Jones.
James Glass, vice president of workforce development at PMC, said the event included subject matter experts as well as hands-on activities to give the students a better sense of what these professions entail.
“We’re giving them the opportunity to talk to subject matter experts,” said Glass. “And then the students have an opportunity to do hands-on type activities.”
The students also learned about the education pathways available to them here, Jones said.
Christian Hagy, director of recruitment at PMC, said the colleges they work with are great assets to them.
“You don’t have to leave here for college,” said Hagy. “Just like you don’t have to leave here for work.”
Hagy said there are many opportunities available for students now to have their education partially or fully paid for.
“It is a life-changing opportunity to come out with no college debt,” Hagy said.
Jones said the event is important to spread awareness to young adults that they don’t have to leave home to get a good education and make a good living.
“If they want to stay here,” said Jones, “We have jobs right here at PMC where they can make their living here and make a really good living.”