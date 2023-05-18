In honor of Hospital Week, Pikeville Medical Center held its annual Employee Awards Banquet at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on May 9.
This celebration, according to a statement from PMC, showcases nominated staff members and key community partners that show excellent care and service to our patients, visitors and their fellow employees.
“PMC administration recognized division leaders and employees who went above and beyond what is expected, showing care and compassion while providing excellent customer service,” the statement said. “The Annual Employee Awards Banquet allows the administration to show appreciation for employees’ achievements, attitudes, engagement and overall performance. Each employee’s hard work and dedication contribute to and impact the success of the hospital.”
Those recognized were:
Division leader award recipients:
Betty Adkins
Rusty Shanklin
Sabrina Fox
Vickie Justus
Neil Hunt
Charles Cokley
Amanda Goble
Sherri Thacker
Taylor Boyd
Division employee award recipients:
Venessa Kirk
Christopher Turner
Gina Ray
Kimberly Shepherd
Robin Walters
Doug Keathley
Kimberly Pack
Susana Potter
Carlie Lambert
Clinical Shining Star:
Teresa Puckett
Non-Clinical Shining Star:
Alex Cassell
Volunteer of the Year:
Morgan Chapman and Carol Huber
Nurse of the Year:
Madge Hall
Physician of the Year:
Dr. Frederick Stine
Board Member of the Year:
Ron Burchett
Community Leadership Award:
Greg May
Partner Award:
SOAR — Colby Hall