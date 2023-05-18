In honor of Hospital Week, Pikeville Medical Center held its annual Employee Awards Banquet at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on May 9.  

This celebration, according to a statement from PMC, showcases nominated staff members and key community partners that show excellent care and service to our patients, visitors and their fellow employees.

“PMC administration recognized division leaders and employees who went above and beyond what is expected, showing care and compassion while providing excellent customer service,” the statement said. “The Annual Employee Awards Banquet allows the administration to show appreciation for employees’ achievements, attitudes, engagement and overall performance. Each employee’s hard work and dedication contribute to and impact the success of the hospital.”

Those recognized were:

Division leader award recipients:

Betty Adkins

Rusty Shanklin

Sabrina Fox

Vickie Justus

Neil Hunt

Charles Cokley

Amanda Goble

Sherri Thacker

Taylor Boyd

Division employee award recipients:

Venessa Kirk

Christopher Turner

Gina Ray

Kimberly Shepherd

Robin Walters

Doug Keathley

Kimberly Pack

Susana Potter

Carlie Lambert

Clinical Shining Star:

Teresa Puckett

Non-Clinical Shining Star:

Alex Cassell

Volunteer of the Year:

Morgan Chapman and Carol Huber

Nurse of the Year:

Madge Hall

Physician of the Year:

Dr. Frederick Stine

Board Member of the Year:

Ron Burchett

Community Leadership Award:

Greg May

Partner Award:

SOAR — Colby Hall

