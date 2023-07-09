Pikeville Medical Center has been awarded a three-year term of accreditation in magnetic resonance imaging as the result of a recent review by the American College of Radiology (ACR), PMC announced in a statement July 5.
MRI is a noninvasive medical test that utilizes magnetic fields to produce anatomical images of internal body parts to help physicians diagnose and treat medical conditions.
The ACR gold seal of accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety and is awarded only to facilities meeting ACR Practice Parameters and Technical Standards, the statement said. Accreditation is awarded after a peer-review evaluation by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field. Image quality, personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs are assessed.
The findings are reported to the ACR Committee on Accreditation, which subsequently provides the practice with a comprehensive report that can be used for continuous practice improvement, the statement said.
“Our team works diligently to always improve in any way we can. Receiving this accreditation serves as a testament to that hard work,” said Kansas Justice, PMC chief operating officer. “Imaging plays a huge role in diagnosing patients quickly and accurately and allows for swift treatment. Having an accredited diagnostic center results in quality care for our patients.”
PMC’s Diagnostic Imaging Services, the statement said, is equipped with the most advanced equipment and technology in the region. The PMC Diagnostic Center, located across the street from the main hospital, provides patients with high-quality imaging capabilities and convenient care. A few services offered include MRI, CT, PET scan, bone density scan, X-ray, fluoroscopy, nuclear medicine, ultrasound and more.