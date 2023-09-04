The Heart and Vascular Institute of Eastern Kentucky at Pikeville Medical Center has received certification of its cardiovascular rehabilitation program by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR).
This certification, according to a statement from PMC, is a recognition of PMC’s commitment to improving patients through quality care.
The statement said cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation programs are designed to help people with cardiovascular problems (e.g., heart attacks, coronary artery bypass graft surgery) and pulmonary problems (e.g., chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, respiratory symptoms) recover faster and live healthier.
Both programs include exercise, education, counseling and support for patients and their families.
To earn accreditation, PMC’s cardiovascular rehabilitation program participated in an application process that requires extensive documentation of the program’s practices. AACVPR Program Certification is the only peer-review accreditation process designed to review individual programs for adherence to standards and guidelines developed and published by AACVPR and other related professional societies. Each program’s application is reviewed by the AACVPR Program Certification Committee, and certification is awarded by the AACVPR Board of Directors.
“The Cardiac Rehab program we have created at PMC is second to none,” said PMC Cardiac Diagnostic Practice Manager Tabitha Hamilton, RN. “Our patients love participating in the program. It creates healthy habits for those who have suffered a cardiac incident and has been proven to improve their quality of life. It is an honor to receive this accreditation after working so diligently to provide top-notch care to our region.”
In 2018, the statement said, AACVPR moved to an outcomes-based process with performance measurements that represent more meaningful outcomes. Therefore, AACVPR-certified programs are leaders in the cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation field because they offer the most advanced practices available and have proven track records of high-quality patient care, the statement said.
AACVPR Program Certification is valid for three years.