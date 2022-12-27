Ruby Coleman loves her family, friends, cats and her snowmen.
Around every October, Ruby sets out to display her extensive collection of over 1,500 snowmen for the holiday season.
“This year, when I put them out,” Ruby said, “I stopped counting at 1,526.”
Every snowman in Ruby’s collection is unique, she said.
“As I’m putting them out, if I do see ones that are alike,” said Ruby, “I’ll give one to someone.”
Ruby, who worked for the Pikeville Independent School system for about 30 years and spent around five years working at Helping Hands, said each snowman is special, all with their own personalities.
“To me, each one has its own personality, they’re like children,” said Ruby. “Each one has its own look, each one is distinct.”
Decorating for the holiday season, Ruby said, is one way for her to honor her mother. Growing up, Ruby remembers her mother decorating for every holiday.
“My mother always decorated outside,” Ruby said.
Ruby loved the outside decorations, but she always wanted to bring the joy inside, as well.
The tradition of decorating is something that Ruby still enjoys and she said Christmas is her favorite. Now, along with putting decorations outside as her mother always did, Ruby also brings her decor inside using her snowman collection, spreading joy both inside and outside her home.
Every snowman has a story, Ruby said, and many of them hold precious memories.
One thing, Ruby said, she loves as much as her snowmen, is thrift shopping.
Ruby, the oldest of eight children, has many fond memories of traveling with her sisters all over to visit flea markets, yard sales and thrift stores.
Many of the snowmen hold those memories, Ruby said, which are very dear to her since her sisters have passed away.
One special snowman holds the memory of a specific trip Ruby took with her sister all the way to Ashland just to visit thrift stores.
Ruby said most of her collection came from yard sales and thrift stores.
“The majority of them came from Helping Hands, Goodwill, Dream Center,” Ruby said. “And family and friends.”
Although Ruby said it isn’t as much fun as it used to be, she still loves to thrift shop.
Recently, she said, her nephew convinced her to attend “Swapper’s Day” in Ohio.
Ruby said she felt like a kid in a candy store.
“They had everything,” she said. “Old stuff, new stuff; and it’s all dirt cheap.”
Ruby said she shops at thrift stores and yard sales for her collection because she doesn’t like to spend a lot of money on individual pieces.
“I consider myself the five dollar person,” said Ruby. “If it’s over $5, I really have to want it.”
The snowmen that didn’t come from thrift stores, Ruby said, came from family and friends.
Some pieces in her collection are homemade, such as a blanket made by her niece and a mirror made by a friend and former coworker at Helping Hands.
There have even been times, Ruby said, when people have anonymously left snowmen on her porch for her to find.
“At least everyone knows what to get me for Christmas,” said Ruby.
Around February or March, when winter is over, Ruby said she packs her snowmen up to store them away for the warm weather seasons.
She doesn’t leave them up year round, she said, that way she can appreciate them more when they are out.
“It’s like having company come in,” said Ruby. “You don’t see them for a while and then you enjoy them even more.”
Ruby said she doesn’t know exactly what it is about snowmen that she loves so much, but they do bring her a lot of joy.
“You can be having such a down day,” said Ruby, “and you can start looking at them and laugh at them.
“I just really love my snowmen,” Ruby added. “No rhyme or reason, I don’t know what it is about them; but I just love them.”