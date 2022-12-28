The September meeting for the Pikeville Woman’s Club was held at Sal’s Steak and Ribs on Tuesday, Sept. 27, and was called to order by Pat Saros, club president.
Debby Bailey, a pastor from Grace Fellowship in Pikeville was the guest speaker. She shared photographs and stories of her recent trip to Israel. She read scriptures from the Bible relating to the slides of many places that she visited while on the tour.
During the meeting the club president presented a check to Connie Little from Turning Point in support of the Domestic Violence program.
Regular reports were given by the chairpersons as well as an update of the treasurer’s report.
For more information on becoming a member of the PWC, contact Cathy Bartley, Membership Chairperson by email, cathy.bartley@suddenlink.net, or contact any member of the Pikeville Woman’s Club.