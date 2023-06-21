May 6, Derby Day, the Pikeville Woman’s Club had their meeting at the Pikeville Library on Lee Street. The ladies were dressed in their spring attire and wore their Derby hats and fascinators.
After a short business meeting, three ladies were inducted into the Pikeville Woman’s Club. President, Pat Saros, conducted the candlelight induction. PWC welcomed Stephanie Abshire, Novella Froman and Eula Scott.
A memorial service was held for two deceased members — Judy Lester remembered Phyllis Hunt and Betty Whitaker remembered Janice Forsyth.
Each year, the Pikeville Woman’s Club selects one club member as Club Woman of the Year. To be selected, the recipient must demonstrate community service and attend club meetings and participate in club activities.
This year the Club Woman of the Year was Rosetta (Rose) Rose. Rose joined the Pikeville Woman’s Club on Jan. 17, 2017. Rose enjoys the friendship and fellowship of the Pikeville Woman’s Club. Working at the Nursing Home Beauty Shop with some of the ladies of PWC is Rose’s passion. As a matter of fact, she worked at the beauty shop with friends from PWC before joining the Pikeville Woman’s Club. Rose participates in activities to raise funds to invest in the community. Rose has two children, a daughter, Stacey, and a son, Lance. Of course, her joy is two granddaughters, Isabelle and Sadie.
GFWC/KY Pikeville Woman’s Club participated Pikeville Rotary Club’s 16th annual “Taste of the World” at the Appalachian Wireless Arena. Italian cuisine consisted of spaghetti, lasagna, salad, pizza, garlic bread and desserts. The club members enjoy working together, and supporting the community.