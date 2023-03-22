The Pikeville Woman’s Club held their February 2023 meeting at the Pikeville Library.
Club member Judi Nichols was the guest speaker. Judi used a quilt that she had made to tell the story of how slaves used quilts as messages.
For example, the Bear Paw quilt would signal the slave to follow an animal trail through the mountains to find water and food. A Log Cabin would mean that this house is a safe place to stop, and a Bow Tie Quilt would be a signal to disguise themselves as having a higher status in society.
Judi’s presentation was very informative, and the quilt was beautiful.
Judi’s Place for Kids Executive Director Angela Parsons attended the meeting. We plan to work with Judi’s Place for Kids for the 5K Run in April.
Club woman Helen Brown gave the devotional before we to lunch. After the meeting, the ladies had lunch at Fazoli’s as this was our fundraiser day.
Thank you Fazoli’s.