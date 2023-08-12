A call reporting a woman “passing out” in a restaurant drive-through led to her arrest on charges including DUI, drug possession and child endangerment.
According to an arrest citation written by Pikeville Police Officer Zachary Bowens, on Aug. 9, he was dispatched to a complaint at the Baird Avenue McDonald’s restaurant reporting that a woman was “passing out” while in the restaurant’s drive-through.
Upon arrival, Bowens wrote, he made contact with the driver, identified as Jesse D. Coleman, 30, of North Bridge Street, Pikeville, and requested she pull over into the parking lot. Bowens, the citation said, observed there were three juveniles in the vehicle at the time.
The citation said Bowens observed Coleman had slow speech and red watery eyes and he administered field sobriety tests, during which Coleman gave signs of being intoxication.
Coleman, the citation said, told the officer she had not taken any form of prescription medication, drugs or alcohol, and consented to a search of the vehicle. Bowens wrote that, during a search of Coleman’s purse, he found several pills, including some identified as gabapentin and one identified as burprenorphine.
Coleman, the citation said, told Bowens after the field sobriety tests she had taken “two of the Neurontins and half of a suboxone.”
Coleman was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of DUI, endangering the welfare of a minor, second-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified) and third-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified.
Bowens wrote that representatives of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services made contact with the family at the police station.