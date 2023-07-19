Several members of VFW Post 3769 Pikeville attended the July 10 meeting of the Pikeville City Commission to request the city’s permission to move into a building at Bob Amos Park.
The building had been considered as a possible location for the Pikeville Senior Citizens Center before the Pike County Fiscal Court decided to keep the center in its current location and to build a new center several feet forward from the previous foundation.
The building at Bob Amos Park is currently being used for storage for the city.
“I, and the commission, have always been supportive of our veterans and we thank them for their service,” Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter said. “However, while I don’t see a problem letting you use that building, I would suggest that we wait until Pikeville Fire Department Station #2 moves from Island Creek to its new station on U.S. 23 next to Fazoli’s before we entertain a vote on this request.”
Carter said the old fire station #2 would become a storage facility, freeing up the Bob Amos building.
“But it’s not anticipated that the new fire station will be operational until sometime in September this year,” Carter said. “So, I would recommend that we wait until then before we actually vote on this request.”
The commission agreed and no action was taken but all agreed that the veterans had outgrown their current location on Second Street.
The issue is expected to be addressed again in September.