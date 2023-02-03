Anikaa Sharma is a busy girl accomplishing big things.
A seventh grade student at Pikeville Independent Schools, Sharma said she loves mathematics and science and has competed in several competitions.
On Jan. 18, Sharma competed in the Kentucky Association for Academic Competition’s (KAAC) District Governor’s Cup Competition.
Not only did Sharma take first place in the math and science events, but she also received a perfect score in the math event.
Sharma said she was shocked to find out she got a perfect score.
“I’m super shocked, I’ve never seen this,” said Sharma. “I think this is just super incredible.”
During the competition, Sharma said, she mostly focused on what she was doing, especially during the quick recall event.
Although she was nervous before the event, Sharma said, she was confident and came prepared.
“I was definitely nervous for it,” she said. “But I knew I was prepared.”
Sharma said she has not yet had time to celebrate the incredible accomplishment, as she has more competitions ahead to prepare for.
This weekend, Sharma said, she will be competing in regionals for the KAAC Governor’s Cup Competition. After that, she said, the next two weekends are booked up for MATHCOUNTS competition and a regional spelling bee.
Sharma said she has big goals for those competitions.
“My goal is to place at state in math and science,” said Sharma. “And at MATHCOUNTS as well.”
Outside of academics, Sharma is an avid Indian classical dancer and she loves soccer, art and singing. She said she wants to do something meaningful and contribute to her community and school in a positive way.
Sharma said her goal for the immediate future is to place at the district Governor’s Cup Competition and go to the state competition held in Louisville.
Sharma said she is looking forward to it.