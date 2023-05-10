The Pikeville Rotary Club hosted its second Empowering Girls of Appalachia Symposium at Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville April 13, according to a statement from Rotary.
More than 250 ninth-grade girls and their chaperones from five Pike County high schools participated.
The program was opened with an original song written and performed by Emily Jamerson of Prestonsburg. The song “You Are Worthy” set the tone for the messages which followed throughout the day.
Rotary District Governor Dr. Seema Sachdeva welcomed those attending with remarks about the importance of being empowered.
University of Pikeville Provost Dr. Lori Werth began the official program by talking about some of the qualities necessary to be successful — in professional life, as well as personal.
She shared the many obstacles she had to overcome when she came to a country where she could not even speak the language.
Dr. Denise King, Big Sandy Community and Technical College provost, introduced Professor Paula Thompson and Chrysta Ghent who encouraged the young ladies to discover their passion and follow it. There is a “galaxy” of possibilities and each person should find their own “star.”
To encourage the girls to continue their career searches even after the end of the program, 11 Rotarians offered a day of “shadowing” them at work.
The attendees chose an area of interest and a random drawing was held to select the winners of a day with a Rotarian. The Rotarians who volunteered a day were Karen Roberts Prater and Heather McPeek (business), Brianna Blackburn West and Gerrie Clark (financial fields), Allison Powers and Shelly Justice-Fouts (government/non-profits), Tammy Riley and Seema Sachdeva (healthcare/medical), Rhonda Little and Helena Jackson (legal services) and Margo Riggs (military).
The Rotarians and their proteges will select a date which works for each.
A special part of the program was a series of “stations” set up by Pikeville Medical Center, UPike, BSCTC, American National University and Galen Nursing College.
Volunteers from each organization allowed the students to participate in hands-on practices in a variety of health fields. Using mannequins, the ninth graders got to perform actual procedures in osteopathic medicine, optometry, nursing, respiratory therapy, phlebotomy, wound care, intubation and other practices.
As an ending program, Dr, Genesia Kilgore Bowling (chair of UPike School of Social Work and MSW director) and UPike Theatre students performed an improvisational skit on the importance of consent in relationships. The final message to the girls was “Expect Respect!”
The statement said Rotary thanks Community Trust Bank and Pikeville Medical Center for their generous sponsorships.
“Rotary is grateful for the leadership of Pike County Schools, including Superintendent Reed Adkins and the participating teachers for allowing the girls to attend this important opportunity of empowerment,” the statement said. “Also, much appreciation to the attentive staff at Appalachian Wireless Arena and the UPike Rock Band for some wonderful and fun music.”
Committee members for Empowering Girls of Appalachia were Terri Walters, Kitty Baird, Karen Roberts Prater, Shelly Justice-Fouts, Kay Hammond, James Glass, David Lester, Genesia Kilgore Bowling, Denise King and Seema Sachdeva.