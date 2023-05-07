The Pikeville Rotary Club held a two-day conference on April 28 and April 29 at the Appalachian Wireless Arena which celebrated the service of Rotarians from District 6740.
The two-day event, Imagine Rotary in Appalachia, featured guest speakers, entertainment and Rotary’s best service projects and experiences from each club.
District 6740 Rotary Governor Dr. Seema Sachdeva said the development of acquaintance as an opportunity for service is the first object of Rotary.
University of Pikeville President Dr. Burton Webb, an honorary Rotarian, hared his thoughts with the conference on night two of the conference.
Webb said he was pleased to speak to Rotarians to share insight on embracing vision and audacious goals.
According to Webb, the only way to grow Eastern Kentucky is by educating people and helping them to create the kinds of economic opportunities that will allow them to stay in this region.
“It isn’t enough to have an educated populace, they have to have a place to work, live, create a living wage and raise families and stay home,” Webb said. “The goal is to begin a process of entrepreneurialism that will transform the region by creating small businesses with young people.”
Webb closed his address said Rotary International’s longest-standing and most significant effort, the eradication of polio world-wide, is admirable and tremendous.
President Webb questioned, “What’s next for Rotary International, what is the vision”?
Webb suggested that the goal to eradicate polio is nearly complete and Rotary International is too important to perish.
“If you are looking for a vision, consider cardiovascular health,” President Webb said. “Consider the ways you might impact that disease in the world as you move forward and build your vision for the year to come.”