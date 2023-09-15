Gov. Andy Beshear recently announced a total of $310,000 in funding to the City of Pikeville Tourism to promote the Moonshine Trail.
According to a press release from the governor's office, Pikeville tourism will receive $60,000 this year with an additional $250,000 in 2024.
The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
The Moonshine Trail is a regional project set to celebrate Kentucky's booming spirits industry.
Brad Slone, interim city manager for the City of Pikeville, said this award will go a long way to help further promote tourism not only in the city but the region.
"We're very thankful that the governor's administration is providing this funding to help support tourism throughout Eastern Kentucky," Slone said. "This will only help enhance our efforts to promote this area."
Slone said the initial $60,000 will be used to promote the trail locally and regionally while the $250,000 will be used to promote the project on a national level.
The Moonshine Trail project aims to create a unique and immersive experience for visitors, drawing attention to the deep-rooted traditions and craftsmanship of Kentucky's moonshine industry.
Once completed, tourists will embark the trail from Lexington to Pikeville.
Participating distilleries, according to a statement, include Barrel House Distilling Co. (Lexington), Regeneration Distilling Co. (Winchester), Kentucky Mountain Moonshine (Ravenna), Backwoods Moonshine Museum (Beattyville), Kentucky Mist (Whitesburg), Pauley Hollow (Forest Hills) and Red River Distillery opening in the Gorge in the spring of 2024.