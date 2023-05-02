911/Public Safety Director Paul Maynard, a familiar face in Pikeville, is retiring after 27 years with the city.
“I just felt it was time to pack it in,” Maynard said. “The time was right.”
Maynard began his time with the City of Pikeville as a 911 dispatcher after his service as a military police officer in the United States Air Force.
“I started as a 911 dispatcher then switched over to being a Pikeville police officer,” Maynard said. “But there is a big difference between being a military police officer and a civilian police officer and it didn’t take me long to discover that and that’s when I came back to 911 as the director of public safety.”
In his current role, Maynard has seen a lot of changes in 911 and in many ways, he has been the spearhead in implementing some of the improvements seen in the department.
“When I took over as director, we were pretty much a basic dispatch center,” Maynard said. “My goal from day one was to make sure my people had all the training they could get and then make sure they had the best equipment they could use.”
This two-fold approach allowed the city to give the best service to the residents, he said.
“My ultimate goal when I leave on June 1 is to be able to hand the key over to my successor and say, ‘You’re set,’” Maynard said. “The dispatcher is the true first responder when someone calls 911 and that’s something I tell every new dispatcher hired by the city.”
That fact is even truer now with the additional training dispatchers receive in medical dispatch.
“When I started in dispatch my training was basically zero,” Maynard said. “Basically, if you could answer a phone, talk on a microphone, write and use a typewriter, you could be a dispatcher but that has certainly changed.”
When Maynard started, it was a day shift on Christmas Eve, and he worked Christmas night shift alone.
“I had worked a couple of months before I had my first training class,” Maynard said. “Now, all incoming dispatchers go through a four-week academy to receive training given by the Department of Criminal Justice Training in Richmond.”
In his role as public safety director, Maynard oversees the types of radios used by police and fire personnel and oversaw the move of the 911 dispatch center out of the city police station to its current location which is in a converted gas station.
“The city has always been proactive in making improvements in the various departments and that includes dispatch,” Maynard said. “We kind of set the model for dispatch centers in the state by actually having dispatch as its own department and its own facility.
“The physical move from the police station to our own facility was monumental to say the least,” Maynard said. “That move was probably my greatest achievement as director. When the mayor asked me to check out the service station as a dispatch center I thought it would never work, but it has actually worked out better than we ever anticipated.”
After 27 years in public service with the city and prior to that, his Air Force service, Maynard said it’s bittersweet to leave.
“It’s hard to leave this bunch of folks but I feel I’ve done what I can do and it’s time and I have every confidence in this crew that they won’t skip a beat when I leave,” Maynard said. “Whatever the future holds for me is yet to be seen but with 911 dispatch in the City of Pikeville, the future looks bright.”