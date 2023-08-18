During its Aug. 14 meeting, the Pikeville City Commission voted unanimously to elevate Jill Fraley Dotson to the position of executive director of community relations.
“I will continue to oversee retail recruitment, business retention and expansion and business recruitment for all of the city of Pikeville,” Dotson said. “But this will also allow me to serve as tourism director and main street director as well.”
Dotson will also be the person of contact for the City of Pikeville along with the branding and advertising that the city does on the local, state and national levels.
“We have a wonderful, seasoned staff that will contribute and will help in all of our endeavors,” Dotson said. “Our tourism department is fantastic and really works hard to make sure we have a lot of opportunities and things for visitors to do.
“Our Main Street program certainly is one of the main street programs across the state of Kentucky that is recognized as one of the very best,” Dotson said. “When Minta Trimble decided to retire after 16 years with the city, and we were sad to see her go, it’s been easy to step into that role because of her dedicated work.”
Dotson said the city is in the process of developing a lot of new opportunities for people in town, not only for residents but also for visitors alike.
“From our fabulous trails system to kayaking or rafting through the cut-thru, to our downtown events like main street live, various festivals, Octoberfest, then we go right into the holiday season with Winterfest and all that entails, there’s never a dull moment in the city of Pikeville for our community members and for visitors,” Dotson said.
Doston assumed her new position immediately.