Pikeville City Tourism, in collaboration with the Appalachian Wireless Arena, is preparing for the Third Annual Appalachian Moonshine, Music, and Makers Festival.
The festival is set to bring arts, crafts and, of course, moonshine to downtown Pikeville Sept. 15 through Sept. 16.
Festival goers will experience Appalachian history and craftsmanship as local and regional visual artists and more showcase their handcrafted art.
This year’s festival offers a variety of moonshine tastings and offerings by Kentucky Mountain Moonshine, Pauley Hollow Distillery, Kentucky Mist Distillery and Savage Farms Winery.
Musicians will play live throughout the festival at the Appalachian Wireless Arena Plaza Main Street Stage and there will be a variety of food trucks for festival-goers to enjoy.
“We hope to see a crowd like last year, it was really a successful year for the festival, and we hope to see it grow and become a draw like Hillbilly Days,” said Executive Director of Community Relations Jill Fraley Dotson. “But we also want to keep the festival true to what its purpose is, which is paying homage to Appalachian roots and its culture.”
Organizers added a cornhole tournament to this year’s festival activities, said Dotson, and it will begin at 12 p.m. on Sept. 16.
For more information, visit, www.moonshinemusicmakers.com