The Pikeville Police Department recently welcomed its newest member to the force.
Officer Justin Prater graduated from the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training’s basic training academy July 27.
Prater said the training he received at the academy was great.
”The academy training was extremely beneficial,” Prater said. “Now, I’m looking forward to learning all I can from my training officers.”
Prater will now undergo an additional 16 weeks of training with various training officers on various shifts.
Prater, a native of Phelps, has always wanted to be a police officer.
“My interest in police work really stems all the way back to kindergarten,” Prater said. “I really didn’t want to do anything else.”
The 26-year-old Prater worked in the security department at Pikeville Medical Center and, while working there, he decided to apply.
“I got to know several of the officers while at PMC and when an opening became available, I applied,” Prater said. “I was thrilled when the city called me to say I had been selected.”
Prater is now taking the more than 800 hours of training he received during the 20-week academy and beginning his internal 16-week training in the department.
“I look forward to learning all I can from my training officers,” Prater said. “This department has several veteran officers and I want to learn from each of them.”