A major fund-raising event for “Christmas with a First Responder” is planned for 6 p.m. Aug. 19.
“This year, we’re trying something different by rolling together a couple of our fund-raising events into one big bash,” said Elizabeth Thompson, Pikeville Police records administrator and event organizer. “In the past we would have our ‘Dunk a First Responder’ event at Walmart then the Cuffs and Hoses race then a golf scramble but this year we’re combining the 5K-10K run and the dunking booth and adding music, inflatables and food trucks to make a bigger family-oriented event.”
Thompson said music will be provided by Midlife Crisis and by The Swagtones.
“These are two really good groups that can play music for everyone,” Thompson said. “The dunking booth will also be set up so people can dunk a responder during the block party.”
Thompson said people can go to the Pikeville Police Department Facebook page to sign up for the Cuffs and Hoses 5K-10K by clicking on the link provided.
“The cost to participate in the race is $35 which includes a T-shirt, finisher’s medal and a drink coupon and virtual runs are also available,” Thompson said. “We’ve had people participate from Texas to New York and all over the country.”
Thompson said tickets are also available for just the block party.
“Those tickets are $40 and that gives you a seat and table to take in the approximately 2 hours of music,” Thompson said.
People can still take in the music out on the street without purchasing a ticket.
While the block party starts at 6 p.m., the race begins at 8 p.m.
“That’s what makes this race different from most held in the city because it’s at night,” Thompson said. “We’ll have police and fire units lined up with their lights flashing, it’s pretty im/pressive.”
For more information you can check out the websites for the events.
For the race, visit, www.runsignup.com, and look for the Cuffs and Hoses Block Party in Pikeville.
For the music, www.theapparts.com.
“We have links on our Facebook page too and people can call me at, (606) 437-5111,” Thompson said. “We want this family night in Pikeville to become a yearly event and be an event for every member of the family as we raise money for Christmas with a First Responder event.”