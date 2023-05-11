Pikeville Police said one person was killed in a crash on U.S. 23 May 10.
According to authorities, the wreck occurred around 7 p.m. May 10 at Mullins.
Tony Conn, public information officer with the Pikeville Police Department, said a motorcycle with two occupants crossed U.S. 23 into the southbound lanes near Hideaway Novelties.
The motorcycle crossed into the path of a commercial vehicle traveling southbound, Conn said.
Both riders of the motorcycle were ejected, with the driver being transported to Pikeville Medical Center for injuries suffered in the crash.
The passenger of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene by Pike County Coroner Kevin Hall’s office.
The driver of the commercial vehicle was not injured, Conn said.
Names of those involved had not been released at presstime, pending notification of next of kin.