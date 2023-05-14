On June 6, people may see a large police presence at Pikeville High School but officials say the public shouldn’t be alarmed, as it’s only a training drill.
“We are constantly training our officers,” said Pikeville Police Chief Mike Riddle. “Both the police and fire departments train in situations, it’s training that we hope we never have to use.”
Riddle said both he and Pikeville Fire Chief Johnny Cole were approached by city manager Phillip Elswick about setting up a specific type of joint training exercise.
“We’ve hired a company to come in to help us train in an active shooter type scenario,” Riddle said. “We’ve gained the permission of (Pikeville Independent Schools Superintendent David Trimble) to use the school down there as they see the value of this type of training as well.
“We all can see what is happening around the country and we want to be prepared just in case we ever would need such training,” Riddle said. “This will be a joint training exercise for both the police department and fire department.
“We just want people to be forewarned to perhaps alleviate any concerns by the general public if they happen to see a large presence of emergency vehicles at the school,” Riddle said. “We pray we never have to use this training in real life but if we do, we will be fully trained in various scenarios. I much rather us be proactive in our response instead of responding in a reactive mode.”
The company hired will set up the situational training and then provide both departments with an analysis of what went right and what went wrong and provide corrective measures to the departments.