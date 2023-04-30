With the 46th Annual Hillbilly Days over, Pikeville Police and Fire departments issued their reports on activity during the event.
Pikeville Police Chief Mike Riddle reported that the police department issued 546 permits for Shriners cars, golf carts and side-by-side vehicles..
Seven Handicap permits were issued at $50.00 per permit, 18 vendor permits at $100.00 per permit and 112 Shriners permits, which were free, were issued. A total of $1,450 in vehicle permits were sold.
There were 27 official permits issued, 172 Second Street access permits issued and 210 permits were given to Myers Towers.
The police department did not issue parade permits this year as the Appalachian Wireless Arena handled those.
The department responded to 260 calls for service during the event.
A total of 32 arrests were made which included 21 drug related, 1 DUI and 10 other arrests. A total of 22 cases were opened, 12 of which involved drugs and 10 of which were felony.
Police worked 10 collisions, handled seven missing juvenile complaints (all missing juveniles were located and returned to their parents) and 25 different items of evidence were logged in.
Pikeville Fire Chief Johnny Cole reported that his department manned several first aid stations throughout the festival area with side-by-side vehicles, worked with the agriculture department in helping to inspect every ride at the carnival and assisted with 266 vendor inspections.
Cole said his department responded to 107 calls during the festival (which also included the load-in day on Wednesday) with Thursday being the busiest day with the fireworks show that night.
Mayor Jimmy Carter and the commissioners also recognized the public works department, Utility Management Group, for the outstanding job not only in their service in the set up and their work during the event but for their hard work in getting the city cleaned up after the festival.
“By the time people got up Sunday morning, you couldn’t tell that there had been a festival in town and UMG deserves the credit in cleaning up the town,” Carter said. “All of our departments did a fantastic job.”