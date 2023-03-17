Each year, every Child Advocacy Center (CAC) in the state, 16 in all, nominates a member of the community that has had a great impact on the lives of those the CACs serve to receive the Legendary Partners Award.
The Big Sandy Child Advocacy Center — Judi’s Place for Kids — in Pikeville nominated Pikeville Police Det. Bruce Collins to represent the Big Sandy region and, on March 14, Collins was recognized for his work with the organization.
“I’m very pleased to accept this award and very appreciative to Judi’s Place for Kids for nominating me,” Collins said. “I was honored to represent the people and especially the children I have come into contact with.”
Collins said abuse cases are the type of cases that many officers don’t want to work.
“Nobody really wants to be involved and I say this not only as a police officer but it’s true with teachers, store clerks, clergy or just anyone in the community as a whole,” Collins said. “But that is a very vulnerable population, children who are abused, and if we don’t stand up and speak for them, they may not be heard.
“I came to the conclusion that I wanted to be that voice,” Collins said. “I will be that advocate.”
Collins said at Judi’s Place for Kids, many of the workers there are retired social workers who were actively working when he became a police officer.
“A child can go to Judi’s Place and receive an interview, receive medical services, they can receive counselling services and all of that is provided to the child and the family at no cost,” Collins said. “Judi’s Place operated from donations and some grants.
“One of their bigger fundraisers is coming up April 15 and that is their ‘Run for Courage’ 5k run,” Collins said. “That is a way people can come out and help support them and the work they do.”
Collins said everyone can help a suspected abuse victim by just being aware and listening.
“I gave a speech once in the city park about abuse and as I was talking I saw the people listening, and that’s what we all need to be doing — listening,” Collins said. “If we would just listen, these kids will tell us because little voices make loud statements, but we just have to give them the opportunity and we need to listen to them.”
Abuse occurs in a variety of ways.
“Abuse can be physical abuse, sexual abuse or neglect,” Collins said. “If you suspect abuse or have perhaps witnessed abuse, you need to contact your nearest law enforcement agency, contact a social worker or you can contact Judi’s Place, any of those will be glad to take your information.”
If you suspect child abuse, call Judi’s Place for Kids at, (606) 437-7447, or you local police agency.