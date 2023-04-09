The Pikeville Police Department is kicking off Autism Awareness Month by using their cruisers to show their support.
PPD Public Information Officer Tony Conn said, beginning April 1, every cruiser will sport a custom made autism awareness magnetic decal.
Conn said that, to his knowledge, the department has never had anything else on their cruisers.
“This is very important to us as a department, to give back to the community and show that we do care,” Conn said.
Although this may be the first time the cruisers will sport the decal, Conn said, it won’t be the last.
“Next year will be bigger and better,” he said.
Conn said the department is also offering placards free of charge to any individual who has a special needs family member at home.
The placards, Conn said, can be placed on a home or mailbox and will make first responders aware that there is someone with special needs inside the home.
This will help officers to better know how to handle situations, Conn said, such as turning off lights and sirens.
“We want to make sure we do the best we can do to understand and care for everybody,” he said.
The placards can be picked up at the Pikeville Police Department, Conn said.